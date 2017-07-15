Boy With Prosthetic Leg Shows What Real Perseverance Looks Like

At glance, some would count Toby King out as an athlete.

He’s only nine years old, and he has a prosthetic leg.

But even so, he’s earned himself something to be quite proud of: a black belt in Taekwondo.

And it’s no surprise. Toby isn’t only optimistic, but he’s driven to succeed.

“You just have to focus and if you focus, you can do anything,” he told WCTV-TV. “Just because you have a limb difference, doesn't mean you can't do something that nobody else can.”

Even those older than him are blown away by his abilities.

“Not everybody gets to black belt ... and especially with Toby, I mean ... He's a first” said Rebecca Sidly, a Taekwondo instructor. “Since Toby has started, he’s done nothing but progress. He’s had like a few setbacks like every student has, but he’s always come back stronger and better.

King, a resident of Tallahassee, Florida was born with a condition called Fibular Hemimelia, which means he was born missing a bone in his lower leg.

He had his first of 12 prosthetic legs before he turned two.

“We were told when Toby was born… that he may never be able to walk or run like other children” said Kaley King, Toby’s mother. “They were so wrong.”

Kaley King believes her son’s achievement proves that perseverance pays off.

“Him accomplishing something like this… is a true testimony that anything is possible,” she said.

Below is a picture of him she posted on social media.