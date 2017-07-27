Brace Yourself: How Heightened TSA Screening Will Affect Your Travel

Are you taking a trip this summer? You may want to arrive early and be prepared for possible longer lines due to some new rules announced this week by Department of Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration.

TSA officials say all electronics larger than a cellphone will have to go in separate bins when you go through airport screening. It's part of an effort to strengthen screening procedures for carry-on luggage.

Secretary of Homeland Security John Kelly said recently that travelers have begun packing more items in carry-on bags to avoid baggage fees. As a result, it has become more difficult for TSA officers to get a clear look at the contents of a bag.

"Whether you're flying to, from, or within the United States, TSA is committed to raising the baseline for aviation security by strengthening the overall security of our commercial aviation network to keep flying as a safe option for everyone," said TSA Acting Administrator Huban A. Gowadia.

"By separating personal electronic items such as laptops, tablets, e-readers and handheld game consoles for screening, TSA officers can more closely focus on resolving alarms and stopping terror threats," Gowadia explained.

The new screening procedures, set to take effect over the next few months, are already in place at 10 U.S. airports, including Los Angeles International Airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor International and Detroit Metropolitan Airport.

The new focus on large electronic devices is also fueled by concerns that terrorists may use such devices, including laptops and tablets, to conceal explosives.

There are no changes to what travelers can bring through the checkpoint. Food and liquid items that comply with the 3-1-1 liquids rule, electronics, and books continue to be allowed in carry-on bags.