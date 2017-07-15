Bride Calls Off Wedding, Invites Homeless Instead

When a devastated bride had to call off her wedding, she decided to make good out her cancelled plans by throwing a party for the homeless people in her community.

Sarah Cummins was getting ready to marry the man of her dreams this Saturday, when she suddenly had to call off the wedding. The couple had spent $30,000 dollars on a party that was meant to host nearly 200 people.

She did not disclose why she cancelled the wedding.

"It was really devastating," Cummins, a 25-year-old pharmacy studen, told IndyStar. "I called everyone, canceled, apologized, cried, called vendors, cried some more, and then I started feeling really sick about just throwing away all the food I ordered for the reception," she said.

So, after discussing it with her ex-groom, they both decided to use the cancellation as an opportunity to help people in need. Cummins called homeless shelters and invited them to a special reception dinner.

"We're doing all the same stuff, just arranging the tables differently, so there's no head table for the bridal party, no cake table or gift table," she said.

The wedding feast will take place at the Ritz Charles in Carmel, complete with gold Eiffel Tower centerpieces and gourmet food.

Dayspring Center is among the shelters Cummins contacted. Center development director Cheryl Herzog says the wedding feast will be a very special event for the homless people at her shelter.

"I was so touched that Sarah had taken a painful experience and turned it into a joyful one for families in need," Herzog said. "It is truly a very kind gesture on her part... I suspect having the chance to experience a delicious meal with your family in a beautiful space like the Ritz Charles will be very special for them."

While Cummins is still grieving the loss of her wedding, she's happy that grief has a purpose.

"I will at least have some kind of happy memory to pull from," she said. "I wanted to make sure it would be the perfect wedding."