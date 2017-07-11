Displaying
Did Someone Say Free Chick-fil-A? Moos All Around for Cow Appreciation Day!

07-11-2017
cowcostume

The word is sweeping through offices, homes, and the Twitterverse once again: it's free chicken day at Chick-fil-A.

The popular restaurant chain is giving away free food for its Annual "Cow Appreciation Day." 

The food celebration applies to breakfast, lunch, and dinner items for adults until 7:00 pm. Children who are dressed in cow-inspired attire will also be given a free kid's meal. 

Chick-fil-A is offering a free entree, which includes chicken sandwiches, chicken nuggets, and more, to those who are dressed up in cow costumes. 

Appropriate dress includes a full costume, or simply a cow themed accessory, like a handbag. 

The event is Chick-fil-A's biggest promotion/event of the year. They gave away 1.6 million free entrees to loyal cow-dressed customers last year, according to the food chain. 

For more on the celebration you can visit their website here: https://www.chick-fil-a.com/Cow-Appreciation-Day

