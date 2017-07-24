Duck Dynasty's Missy Robertson to Speak at National Gathering of Mothers

Duck Dynasty star Missy Robertson is scheduled to speak at the inaugural Mom's March for America.

The Mom's March for America is a movement, uniting mothers across the nation in a cultural march to shine a light on the powerful influence mothers have on our nation.

It's organized by HomeMakers for America, a national non-profit founded in 2004 by Kimberly Fletcher.

The website says the goal of the Mom's March is "to shine a light on the powerful influence of mothers on our nation and come together to stand for decency, truth, family, freedom, and the constitution that protects our divine rights as mothers."

"We are delighted that Missy will be speaking to the moms of America. She is an exemplary mother and great role model for young women," said Fletcher, who is president of Mom's March for America.

"Missy's influence will be a wonderful example of the powerful influence of mothers in this nation. We are proud to have a mother of her caliber joining us in September."

Other notable mothers speaking at the event include Sarah Palin, Candy Carson and Donna Rice Hughes.

The Mom's March will be held in Omaha, Nebraska on September 23 and will be be broadcast live. Women from around the country are encouraged to gather together their communities and tune in.

Organizers call it a "cultural march," rather than an actual march.

"This is not a march like other marches where large groups of people travel to gather in one location for the purpose of walking down a street, carrying signs. This as an opportunity for us to unite together wherever we are, for those two hours, turning our hearts and minds to the heartland and the messages shared from the Mom's March stage. It is the beginning of a movement, a cultural march to a higher standard of truth, decency, humanity and liberty. The mothers of America are raising the bar," reads the organization's website.