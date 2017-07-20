Gerald Ford's Daughter Gives CBN News a Sneak Peek of Navy's Newest Carrier

Susan Ford Bales, the daughter of former President Gerald Ford, greeted reporters Wednesday on board the aircraft carrier that bears her father's name, as she prepared for Saturday's high-profile commissioning ceremony at Norfolk Naval Station.

Bales is the sponsor of the future USS Gerald R. Ford. It is the next-generation warship that cost $12.9 billion and is expected to help spearhead naval sea power for the next 50 years.

Bales told CBN News momentous of her father can be found throughout the warship.

"For instance the flag that is behind you all is the flag that sat on his side of the bed when he died. That is where my mother kept it. This table sat in our Alexandria home and sat in our home," Bales said.

"There are pieces of my dad everywhere and there are reasons we did that. Pictures of him in the gym playing golf, swimming, doing athletic things, the whole point of it is so that sailors can identify with him," she explained.

One of the items on board is a tribute room to President Ford, a museum which highlights the different stages of his life -- from when he was an Eagle Scout to his days playing football to his early days as a Navy sailor to becoming president of the United States

President Donald Trump is scheduled to headline the commissioning ceremony.