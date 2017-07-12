House Committee Says 'Sex' and 'Gender' Are Not Fluid

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are making it plain that the meaning of "sex" and "gender" is not as fluid as the LGBT community would like you to think.

The House Committee on the Judiciary introduced legislation that would prohibit "sex" and "gender" from being interpreted as "gender identity" when it comes to civil rights laws.

The Civil Rights Uniformity Act affirms that when Congress passed civil rights laws, the purpose was to protect against discrimination when it comes to a person's biological sex, rather than their "self-professed" gender identity.

According to the Liberty Counsel's website, the bill will provide an objective standard to administrators, lawmakers, and judges who are enforcing civil rights statutes.

"The Civil Rights Uniformity Act would ensure that policies which affect the privacy and safety of women and girls are no longer reshaped to meet the demands of the special LGBT rights agenda," said Mat Staver, Chairman of Liberty Counsel Action.

Individuals can find protection under federal laws including Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972, the Civil Rights Act of 1964, the Fair Housing Act, Obamacare, and other laws.

"The terms 'sex' and 'gender' refer to objective biology, not the subjective, self-professed 'gender identity' as the Obama administration tried to push in all federal anti-discrimination statutes," Staver added.

In May 2016, the Obama administration ordered a directive demanding schools allow students to use the bathroom of their choice. If school systems did not comply, it would be considered discrimination and they could possibly lose federal funding.

The Department of Education and the Department of Justice released a "Dear Colleague Letter on Transgender Students", indicating that agencies need to "treat a student's gender identity as the student's sex for purposes of enforcing Title IX."

However, the Trump administration reversed the decision, but it was limited to Title IX and the Department of Education.

This new bill, introduced by Rep. Pete Olson of Texas, would essentially cover what the Trump administration missed.

"We must stop this administration's blatant disregard for the Constitution by unilaterally redefining the definition of 'sex' with respect to the Civil Rights Act," Olson stated.

"The Founding Fathers never intended unelected bureaucrats in federal agencies to make sweeping changes to the definition of gender," he added. "We must restore the voice of the people given to them by our Constitution and put an end to this dangerous precedent of removing Congress' power to make laws."

