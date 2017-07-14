How This Pastor's Incredible Obedience to God Literally Gave Life to One of His Flock

A man who was dying of kidney failure never thought he'd get a call from his pastor saying he's a match.

That's exactly what happened to Jesse Cerecerez, who had been suffering from end stage renal disease since 2015.

Cerecerez explained on his GoFundMe page just how devastating the diagnoses was.

"In April of 2015 I was diagnosed with E.S.R.D. (End Stage Renal Disease) my doctor told me that my kidneys had failed. I started dialysis treatments on May 5, 2015, and that has changed my life forever. Dialysis is a rough lifestyle to live. I felt as if all my freedoms were taken away from me. These last two years have been really hard. I take dialysis three times a week. Every day I have been praying for a miracle in my life," Cerecerez wrote.

Then Cerecerez's pastor, Basillio Montez Jr, said he got a word from God telling him to donate his kidney for his ailing church member. At the time, he didn't even know if he was a match.



"About eight months ago Pastor Basillio and his wife came to visit me. During his visit he explained that God had impressed in his heart to donate a kidney to me. I was shocked and excited all at once. So he went and got tested, and he's a match," Cerecerez told the Christian Post.

Montez successfully transferred his kidney to Cerecerez two days before Father's Day.

"So on this Father's Day weekend I'm in the hospital. This past Friday I was given the gift of life by my pastor. I am forever grateful! Thank you pastor for allowing God to use you in this mighty way of donating your kidney to me. Love you pastor!" he wrote.

Montez thanks God for the opportunity to give a man his life back.

"We praise God for everything that God has been doing," he told 11Alive. "For the healing that he's been giving us and always for his honor and his glory."