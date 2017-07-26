Internet Safety Group Says 'Teen Vogue Must Stop Promoting Sexual Activity to Youth'

An internet watchdog group is urging parents to help them get Teen Vogue pulled off the shelves just weeks after the magazine published a how-to-guide on anal sex.

So far, more than 11,000 people have signed petitions to remove the magazine from grocery stores, bookstores, and the internet.

Teen Vogue Goes Too Far

The July 7th article titled "Everything You Need to Know About Anal Sex; How to do it the Right Way" describes to young readers how to engage in sodomy.

"They are teaching children 11 through 17, that's the target audience of this magazine...how to be safely sodomized," Elizabeth Johnston, also know as the Activist Mommy, said in a Facebook post.

The original article details both the female and male genitalia and the article says some find the practice a "delightful" experience.

"It is irresponsible for a mainstream teen fashion publication owned by the trusted Conde Nast Company, to encourage teens and tweens to explore any type of sexual activity, for that matter," Donna Rice Hughes, President of Enough is Enough (EIE) said.

Enough is Enough

EIE is one group calling for parents to sign a petition to remove the article from Teenvogue.com and to keep it from being published in the future.

The petition will give signatories the option of sending a message to Philip Picardi, the magazine's digital editor.

"I can only hope that Teen Vogue will step up to the plate and take responsibility for the content it publishes that is geared to our teens," said Hughes. "Parents should be the primary source for teaching their children about healthy sexuality."

#PullTeenVogue

Parents have expressed outrage over the article including the Activist Mommy, who launched operation #PullTeenVogue.

More than 10 million people have viewed a July 13th video of the vlogger burning a copy of the magazine in her backyard.

"I could not believe what I was reading. And the worst part about it was that here you have adults peddling this sexual information to minors; to children," Johnston told CBN News.

Picardi fired back at the criticism in a set of tweets calling the response to the article "homophobic".

"The backlash to this article is rooted in homophobia," he wrote. "It's also laced in arcane delusion about what it means to be a young person today."

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh said parents' response to the article is not delusional but rather a stand for parental rights.

"My kids have to exist in a culture where this garbage spews forth from practically every glowing screen and gaping mouth they come across — so, yes, it very much concerns me," he wrote. "My kids are part of that unfortunate group known as 'the youth,' which means you are directly trying to harm them. You aren't just victimizing 'kids,' generally, but my kids."

"For my part, I trust that the Lord will forgive me for being even a little overzealous in my efforts to guard my children's hearts," Walsh added.

CBN News has requested an interview with Donna Rice Hughes but has not received a response.