Judge Rules Against Pro-Life Advocate Who Made Videos Exposing Planned Parenthood 

A federal judge found pro-life activist David Daleiden in contempt of court and ordered he pay $137,000 to abortion groups.

Daleiden is the leader of the pro-life organization, The Center for Medical Progress, which has released a series of videos showing Planned Parenthood officials and medical research companies discussing payment for fetal body parts.

U.S. District Court Judge William Orrick had ordered Daleiden not to release any more videos, but when additional undercover footage surfaced online, the judge ruled the pro-life activist and his two attorneys violated his injunction.

The attorneys said they will appeal the ruling.

In 2015, The Center for Medical Progress released undercover videos that the organization says show Planned Parenthood employees engaging in the illegal practice of selling fetal tissue for profit.

Planned Parenthood said the recordings were edited in a deceptive way.

"As always, the abortion cartel is furious that its trade in baby body parts and its willingness to violate laws that protect preborn babies from gruesome abortion procedures are being exposed," said Alexandra Snyder, the Executive Director for Life Legal Defense Foundation. "Since the first video release two years ago, they have been waging a vicious campaign to punish—and permanently silence—our client."