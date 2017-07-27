Makeup Artist Contest Winner Says She Was Disqualified for Her Support of Trump

You would not think that makeup has anything to do with politics. But according to one Wichita, Kansas makeup artist, it does.

Gypsy Freeman told The Wichita Eagle that she won the national Saint + Sinner Contest sponsored by Kat Von D Beauty but claims she was later disqualified because of an Instagram post in support of Donald Trump.

A post shared by FacesOfGypsy LLC (@facesofgypsy) on Nov 8, 2016 at 8:02am PST

Kat Von D is best known for her role as a tattoo artist on "LA Ink."

Freeman's contest entry shows an angel-like girl next to a girl dressed in all black.

She said she was tagged on Instagram as the winner of the contest. According to the contest rules, the grand prize included a $500 Sephora gift card and a trip to Los Angeles to attend the launch party for Von D Beauty's Saint and Sinner perfumes.

Reportedly, Von D noted she was "concerned" after other Instagram users pointed out Freeman's pro-Trump post.

Von D herself sent Freeman a direct message via Instagram, the paper reported.

"I just wanted to make sure you are aware that even though I don't consider myself political, I definitely have drawn a personal line in the sand between myself and anyone who supports that man," the reality star wrote. "My launch party celebrates many things that Trump is against. And I just need you to know that I personally have a hard time with inviting anyone who would support such an anti-feminist, anti-homosexual/LGBT, anti-immigrant, and anti-climate change fascist such as Trump."

Freeman told the newspaper, "It's definitely bigotry -- it's everything that they're calling us, they're doing."

"It's a huge case of hypocrisy."

Kat Von D responded to the controversy in a comment posted on Instagram.

"No one got disqualified, so calm down. I personally messaged her sharing MY personal feelings on the subject as to avoid her getting even more criticism than she already was receiving. She decided on her own to not come to my launch. And further more, just like everyone has the right to support whomever they choose, I have the right to set my own personal boundaries."

Freeman argues that's not true.

"Even though she said 'I am not deselecting you,' when a brand removes your name from the post ... yes, that means you've been disqualified," Freeman told the radio station WQAM.

Meanwhile, Freeman summed up the controversy by saying, "I don't think we're as much of a minority as she thinks."

And many have made comments on her social media pages in support of her case.

linclsayLiberal wrote, "Fascism at its peak. As someone who loves makeup, this situation is disappointing. You are incredibly talented, don't ever let opposition dim your beautiful light."

"Sorry you got disqualified. The contest rules should've said "only open to people who's views line up with Kat's," wrote loeleamell.

CBN News could not reach Kat Von D Beauty for comment.