Michael Bublé's Wife Thanks God for Son's Miraculous Recovery from Cancer

Michael Bublé's wife, Luisana Lopilato, thanks God for touching their son Noah and healing him from cancer.

"Thank God my son is well," the Argentina native said at a press conference in Buenos A http://ires . "When things like those that happened to us occur, your take on life changes. Now I value life much more, the now and the today."

Noah was diagnosed with cancer a little more than a year ago. After months of treatment and many prayers, Lipolato says her boy will make a full recovery soon.

"Thank God the worst is now over but this is a long and ongoing process," she said. "It's devastating for any parent to receive the news we did when Noah fell ill."

Bublé and Lopilato released their first official statement since breaking the news of Noah's diagnosis last November: "We are so grateful to report that our son Noah has been progressing well during his treatment and the doctors are very optimistic about the future for our little boy," the couple w http://rote . "He has been brave throughout and we continue to be inspired by his cou http://rage . We thank God for the strength he has given all of us. Our gratitude to his doctors and caretakers cannot be put into words."

"We'd like to thank the thousands of people that have sent their prayers and good wishes to us As we continue this journey we are greatly comforted by your support and love," they added.