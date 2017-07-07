Most Americans Like the Billy Graham/Mike Pence Rule, Especially Women

A new poll reveals most Americans agree with the Billy Graham rule which is designed to protect sexual integrity.

Followers of the rule, like Vice President Mike Pence, believe that it's better for married couples to avoid situations that would leave you alone with someone of the opposite sex.

Pence took a lot of heat from the mainstream media in recent months when it was revealed that he follows the rule.

Do you agree with the rule? It turns out most Americans do.

The New York Times poll reveals, "Nearly two-thirds say people should take extra caution around members of the opposite sex at work. A majority of women, and nearly half of men, say it’s unacceptable to have dinner or drinks alone with someone of the opposite sex other than their spouse."