MUST SEE: Dad Adorably Simulates Roller Coaster Experience for Daughter

For some, roller coasters and amusement parks are "must haves" for summer vacation.

When Victor Peoro couldn't afford to take his 2-year-old daughter Autumn to Disney World, he decided to bring the amusement park to their living room.

He put on a DVD simulating a roller coaster and put his daughter in a blue bin, then, he lifted her up and shook and jerked the bin to give her the experience of the ride.

Autumn smiled and giggled as her dad simulated the ride with his own two hands.

Peoro posted the video on Youtube and it went viral within days. Now, millions have seen Peoro's example of unconventional fatherly love and want to find a way to help.

Peoro set up a gofundme account and within hours more than 60 people surpassed his goal of $3000 dollars to help send him and his daughter to Disney World.

Even when people couldn't give money to the cause, they gave Peoro an abundance of praise instead.

"You're an amazing dad, she's going to grow up knowing that - Disney World or not," one Youtube user said.

"I had just as much fun watching this!! Trust me, she's going to treasure this memory forever and realize what a cool-dad she has. Hope you share her first ride on a real roller coaster with us," another said.

Peoro expressed gratitude for the outpouring of love from dozens of people.

"We wanted to thank everyone for your kind words and donations. The overwhelming response has been a roller-coaster of emotions....(Obligatory dad joke)," he said on his gofundme page. "Our goal has been reached, and I am putting the donations in a special account for a future trip."