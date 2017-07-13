NASA Releases Gorgeous New Shots of Jupiter

New images taken by NASA's Juno spacecraft show a vast storm that is the planet's infamous Great Red Spot.

And they are absolutely stunning.

The pictures were taken while the Juno spacecraft flew by Jupiter at a distance a little over 2,000 miles from the planet's surface according to The Washington Post.

What's more, it's taken Juno nearly five years to get there, and it's the closest any manmade craft has ever gotten to the storm.

NASA shared images taken by the spacecraft in an Instagram post.

Scientists hope they can use the pictures to find out more about how the Great Red Spot - a gigantic weather system two times earth's size – works, why the spot looks red, and what the rest of the planet's atmosphere may be like.

But as Dr. Amy Simon, a Senior Scientist in NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center, explains, it's not so simple.



"We're talking about something that only makes up a really tiny portion of the atmosphere," she said in a NASA press release. "That's what makes it so hard to figure out exactly what makes the colors that we see."

The storm is an old beast that's has been raging for more than one and a half centuries with winds that gust at 400 mph.

The largest hurricane in earth's record only had winds half that speed.

And there's no storm as big as it in the entire solar system.