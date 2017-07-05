New Bible-based Trend Sweeps Twitter 

There's a new trending tweet, and it might surprise you.

Twitter users are using the phrase "I, the Lord" in their tweets. Many share Jeremiah 17:10, which reads, "But I, the Lord, search all hearts and examine secret motives. I give all people their due rewards, according to what their actions deserve."

But I, the LORD, search all hearts and examine secret motives. I give all people their… https://t.co/47ZB7G7ob0 pic.twitter.com/XVT7mUNU40 — Daily Bible Verse (@Daily_Bible) July 5, 2017

Others use verses like Exodus 20:5, Isaiah 41:13, and Isaiah 60:22.

7.5.17. Don't worship any other god, for I, the Lord your #God, am a jealous God. Exodus 20:5. #Encouragement. GBY — J. Darryn Zewalk (@darrynzewalk) July 5, 2017

For I, the Lord your God, will hold your right hand, Saying to you, 'Fear not, I will help you.' Isaiah 41:13 — Whitney Sade Davis (@whitneysaded) July 5, 2017

"When the time is right, I, the Lord, will make it happen." - Isaiah 60:22 — Gitz (@GitzKenya) July 2, 2017

Twitter reported on July 5 -- the day the trend started, that "I, the Lord" had been tweeted 15,700 times.

Supporters say it's good to see users giving glory to God on their social media accounts, because it serves as a witness for the gospel, and exposes other users to the Word of God in a unique way.

It also raises a question: What other Bible-based trends could emerge on social media in the near future?

