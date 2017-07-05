Displaying
New Bible-based Trend Sweeps Twitter 

07-05-2017
CBN News
handsworshipcrossas

There's a new trending tweet, and it might surprise you. 

Twitter users are using the phrase "I, the Lord" in their tweets. Many share Jeremiah 17:10, which reads, "But I, the Lord, search all hearts and examine secret motives. I give all people their due rewards, according to what their actions deserve."

Others use verses like Exodus 20:5, Isaiah 41:13, and Isaiah 60:22. 

Twitter reported on July 5 -- the day the trend started, that "I, the Lord" had been tweeted 15,700 times. 

Supporters say it's good to see users giving glory to God on their social media accounts, because it serves as a witness for the gospel, and exposes other users to the Word of God in a unique way.  

It also raises a question: What other Bible-based trends could emerge on social media in the near future?  
 

