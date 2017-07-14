NFL's Rashad Jennings Gives Back to God by Giving to Kids - Here's What He Did

NFL running back Rashad Jennings is going back to his roots and blessing the community where he grew up.

Jennings - a former Dancing with the Stars contestant and winner of the show's mirror ball trophy - recently hosted a football camp at his alma mater, Liberty University.

The New York Giants player posted some great pics of the camps on his Rashad Jennings Foundation social media pages:

Getting ready to conquer the work week like ... A post shared by Rashad Jennings Foundation (@therjfoundation) on Jul 11, 2017 at 7:36am PDT

The free camp was for youths in the surrounding Lynchburg, Virginia area.

"It is extremely important for me to give back to my hometown. I say this all the time: There is nothing special about me, I just find myself in a special position," he told Liberty University News Service. "I know what it is like to grow up here, to struggle here, and to be successful coming out of here. Every time I come back, I am rejuvenated, I am refreshed, because it reminds me why I work so hard."

"My faith is the reason I can always have a smile on my face," Jennings continued.

"God gives, God can take. As long as He keeps giving to me, I am going to keep finding ways to use it and give back. It's hard for me to take credit for anything successful that I have done because I have always had people that are praying for me, believing in me, before I even knew who I was," he said.

Back in May 2016, Jennings also returned to Liberty to speak at commencement. He tweeted a video showing the speech, writing, "Just felt the need to share a few words of encouragement from one of my speeches. Be blessed…"