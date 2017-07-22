President Trump: Military 'Bigger, Better, Stronger' with USS Gerald Ford

President Donald Trump officially commissioned the U.S. Navy's newest and largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford, in Norfolk, Virginia, on Saturday.

"When it comes to battle, we don't want a fair fight. We demand victory and we will have total victory, believe me," President Trump said.

"American steel and American hands have constructed a 100,000-ton message to the world," he added. "America's might is second to none."

The motto for the USS Gerald R. Ford reads, 'Integrity at the Helm.' President Trump promised Navy top brass and its sailors this is only the beginning.

"That is why we reached a deal to secure an additional $20 billion for defense this year and it's going up and that's why I asked Congress for another $54 billion next year. Now we need Congress to do its job and pass the budget that provides for higher stable and predictable funding levels for our military needs that our fighting men and women deserve, and you will get, believe me," he said.

President Trump then urged military members to call their members of Congress and ask them to support his budget. He noted the ongoing health care debate as well, telling service members, "You can also call those senators to make sure you get health care."

The USS Ford Filled with Technology

The USS Ford is designed with significant quality-of-life improvements and reduced maintenance. It cost $12.9 billion to build.

"Today a magnificent warship joins the best Navy in the world," said U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis. "It's named after a tried and true member of the greatest generation and that spirit will permeate this ship as long as she sails on the sea."

The ship is driven by two nuclear reactors, which can each produce up to 300 megawatts of electricity.

The USS Ford has some mighty firepower. Four anti-missile guns surround the ship which can pump out 1,000 rounds a minute.

Although the USS Ford weighs 90,000 tons, thanks to its newly designed hull, it's the most efficient and fastest carrier around. Its top speed is 30+ knots, which is around 35 miles per hour.

Navy officials say when you count the ship's crew and air support, some 4,500 sailors will call her home.

Susan Ford Bales Gives Orders for USS Ford

"Officers and crew of the United States Gerald R. Ford, man our ship and bring her to life."

"No one would be prouder of the commissioning than the president of the United States, Gerald R. Ford. On behalf of the 38th president and as your ship's sponsor, I am honored to give the command," said Ford's daughter.