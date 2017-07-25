Displaying
07-25-2017
Charlene Aaron
Pro-Lifers Rally Outside Kentucky's Last Abortion Clinic: 'We Have Church Service Right at the Gates of Hell'

The pro-life group Operation Save America is waging war in the abortion battle, launching a series of rallies in hopes of shutting down Kentucky's last remaining abortion clinic.

Armed with signs, pamphlets and prayers, peaceful protesters gathered this week outside the EMW Women's Surgical Center in Louisville, and around the Gene Snyder United States Courthouse.

OSA is holding prayer rallies in front of the clinic and plans to display a mobile Jumbotron depicting abortions on Wednesday.

According to the group, between 600 and 700 people have come from across the nation to participate in the rallies.

OSA went to court on Monday to fight a temporary buffer zone outside the clinic. Protesters who violate the buffer zone had been threatened with arrest.

Rusty Thomas, director of OSA, challenged the order. 

"They want to create a safety zone to keep Christians away from trying to save their lives through the ministry of the gospel," said Thomas in an interview with CBN News.

Thomas described the atmosphere outside the clinic.

"We have a church service right at the gates of hell. We don't do anything differently than what we do in church. The only difference is we're coming out of the building. We're attempting to be the salt of the earth and the light of the world," he explained.

"When we're at the death camp, we're ministering the gospel. The wages of sin is death, but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord. We take the national sin of child sacrifice and the shedding of innocent blood and we use that as a platform to minister the gospel of the kingdom," said Thomas. 

 

 

