Pro-Lifers Stage Protests Outside Last Remaining Abortion Clinic in Kentucky

Kentucky is ground zero in the abortion battle. Police stand by outside the EMW Women's Surgical Clinic in Louisville, the last remaining abortion clinic in the state.

"We have never been under siege like this," said Dr. Ernest Marshall who heads the facility.

"We have never had any question as to whether we would exist, so this is the most we've been under siege."

A pro-life volunteer protesting outside the clinic commented, "This is a holocaust that is occurring in our land, 4,000 children every yea, and so we come out to oppose that."

Operation Save America, a Texas-based pro-life group has been holding vigils outside the clinic.

The group plans to set up a Jumbotron on Wednesday as part of the protest. It will display images of aborted babies and the gruesome reality of abortion.

Organizers say the goal is to make Kentucky a model in its national push to end abortion in America. Across the country, a growing number of abortion clinics have been forced to close down for failing to meet new health and safety guidelines

"Two of the abortion mills were shut down, and we have one left, and we feel like Kentucky stands ready to be the first state without an abortion center," said Pastor Joseph Spurgeon, a Rally Organizer for Operation Save America.



Last week a federal judge issued an order that forced protesters to stay away from a buffer zone around the perimeter of the clinic. Protestors will be arrested if they cross the boundaries of the zone which is directly outside the surgical center's entrance, between clinic property and the curbside drop-off site.

Abortion supporters claim the order is needed to give women space and privacy while entering the facility.

But members of the pro-life community say the order tramples on their rights

"Our federal government has become a tyrannical beast. It's a serpent and it's protecting murder and it's taking away rights," said an OSA volunteer.

Meanwhile, it's clear where Kentucky's Republican governor Matt Bevin stands on the issue.

"It is a state where the vast majority of Kentuckians value the sanctity of human life and want to protect it to the absolute degree possible," said Bevin.