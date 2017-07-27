Russia Sanctions Bill Heads to Trump after Senate's Approval

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate has approved a new package of stiff financial sanctions against Russia, Iran and North Korea.



The legislation heads to President Donald Trump. He's expected to sign the measure into law even though the bill includes provisions that bar him from easing the penalties on Russia without first getting permission from Congress.



Trump has privately expressed frustration over Congress' ability to limit or override power of the president on national security matters. But he has little choice but to sign the bill due to the enormous support for the measure on Capitol Hill.



Senators voted 98-2 to pass the sanctions bill, two days after the House cleared the legislation overwhelmingly, 419-3.



The sanctions targeting Moscow are punishment for meddling in the 2016 presidential election and for its military aggression.

