Senate Unveils Healthcare Bill: Trump 'Very Angry' if Not Approved

Republicans have unveiled a revised healthcare bill in the United States Senate.



Debate on the legislation is expected within days, and president Trump says he's waiting with pen in hand to sign a new law.



What changes have been made and will they be enough to gain Senate approval?

Some key Republicans rejected the original Senate bill, guaranteeing it would not gain approval without revisions.



So, it was back to the drawing board for a new healthcare plan.



The revised Senate bill now provides billions of dollars in government subsidies to tackle the national opioid epidemic.



And it allows cheaper plans that include reduced benefits. Critics argue Obamacare forced some people to pay for services they don't need, like pregnancy expenses for senior citizens, or geriatric care for millennials.

That change alone could bring down costs for some Americans.



That measure was pushed by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who says he will now support the legislation.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., now says he expects a vote on the new healthcare bill sometime next week. Not one Democrat is expected to cast a vote in favor of it.

"The meat of this bill is exactly the same as it was before and in some ways they have somehow managed to make it even worse," insisted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

The support of moderate G.O.P. senators like Susan Collins will be essential if Republicans are to get the votes needed for approval. But she's ready to vote against the revised plan because Medicaid spending won't grow as quickly as planned.

"We're talking about the health infrastructure in rural America and some of our most vulnerable citizens," Collins explained.

President Trump – in his "700 Club" interview this week with CBN's Pat Robertson – made it clear he'll be upset if Republicans don't act to repeal and replace Obamacare.

"...It has to get passed. They have to do it. They have to get together and get it done," he insisted.

"What will happen if they don't?" Robertson asked.

"Well, I don't even want to talk about it because I think it would be very bad. I will be very angry about it and a lot of people will be very upset. But I'm sitting waiting for that bill to come to my desk. I hope that they do it," the president responded.

"They've been promising it for years. They've been promising it ever since Obamacare which is failed," he said.

Even Vice President Mike Pence weighed in, pressing Senate Republicans to meet up to their campaign commitments.

"We urge every member of the United States Senate to roll their sleeves up and get this bill to the president's desk and get it there soon," Pence said.

