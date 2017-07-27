'Skinny Repeal': GOP's 'Plan B' to Replace Obamacare

Without the votes to repeal and replace Obamacare, Senate Republicans are lowering their sights and trying to unite behind a so-called "skinny repeal" that would only undo a few of the most unpopular elements of President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said, "Ultimately, we want to get legislation to finally end the failed Obamacare status quo through Congress and to the president's desk for his signature. This certainly won't be easy."



The "skinny" bill is an attempt by Republicans to keep their promise alive to repeal and replace Obamacare, while they try to break through the division among Senate Republicans.

Louisiana Republican Sen. John Neely Kennedy said, "Everyone needs to saddle up and put it all on the table and say this is my position."

President Trump called out Republican senators like Alaska's Lisa Murkowski for voting with Democrats against "repeal and replace," saying, "Any senator who votes against repeal and replace is telling America that they are fine with the Obamacare nightmare."

A skinny repeal would probably end the Obamacare mandate that forces people to buy insurance or pay a penalty. And it would not require that most employers provide health insurance FOR their workers.

It would keep Obamacare's expansion of Medicaid for low-income Americans in 31 states and require insurers to provide coverage for anyone, regardless of their health.

Some senators hope a skinny bill will pass and then turn into a replacement for Obamacare once it goes to joint conference committee with the House and Senate.