Texas Town Rallies to Raise Money for Man That Needed a Ride to Work

The people of Rockwall, Texas are showing what true generosity looks like.

They raised $5,500 to buy Taco Casa employee Justin Korva a car so that he wouldn’t have to walk three miles to work.

It all started when good Samaritan Andy Mitchell saw Korva walking. Mitchell gave Korva a ride on June 21st and learned of his dilemma, according to ABC News.

Mitchell put a picture of him and Korva on social media, and explained his new friend’s situation. One of Mitchell’s friends shared it, telling others, “Let's get this kid a car!"

“I usually don't post stuff on (Facebook) like that,” Mitchell said. “For whatever reason I just felt compelled to do it. The situation of this young man inspired me.”

“To have the ability to get to and from work is a huge thing,” he said.

Mitchell and some of his friends also put a donation box in a local restaurant. In less than two days, $5,500 had been raised.

“We had a lot of people in the community of Rockwall that donated," he said.

Mitchell added that there were “too many names to count.”

The money was used for a 2004 Toyota Camry, two years’ worth of oil changes, a $500 gas card, and a year of insurance coverage.

“It doesn't have to be a car. It can just be any small thing that you want to do to help somebody on the side,” said Mitchell. “You never know how it's going to change their life."