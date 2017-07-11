The 'Chaplain of Bourbon Street' Bob Harrington Passes Away at 89

Bob Harrington, one of America's most well-known preachers, has died at age 89. He passed away from kidney failure in Stigler, Oklahoma on July 4.

His funeral was held Saturday, July 8 at Sweet Water Baptist Church in Sweet Water, Ala. Plans for another memorial service are underway for a memorial service in Stigler - where he lived with his daughter Mitzi Woodson.

"Our sweet dad went to heaven at 2:00am this morning...Thanks for praying him home! Love, Rhonda and Mitzi," Harrington's daughters announced on Facebook last week.

Harrington gave his life to Christ at 30 years-old and quickly grew in popularity in the 60's and 70's. He became known as the "Chaplain of Bourbon Street" and was a popular guest on national television shows like Phil Donahue, Merv Griffin, and The Tonight Show.

He is known for debating famed atheist Madalyn Murray O'Hair. The duo traveled to 38 different cities presenting their cases for the existence or the non-existence of God.

What Harrington lacked in Biblical knowledge, he said he made up in his personal relationship with God.

"Yes, many may say Madalyn knows the Scriptures better than I do, but I know the author," said Harrington.

Harrington is also known for hosting eight-day crusades held in tents, high school stadiums and convention centers. Thousands of people converted to Christianity as a result.

Dr. Charles S. Kelley, Jr., president of New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary who worked with Harrington, said he was on par with Billy Graham at the height of his career.

"I began working with Bob on the streets of the French Quarter and across the nation. By now he was one of the best known Christians in the nation, and he had a phenomenal ministry unlike any other. No evangelism program could ever teach what I learned at his side. As an evangelist he was second only to Billy Graham," Kelley wrote in a remembrance.

While he ministered to thousands, Harrison also fell victim to temptation. He fell away from the church after being caught up in money and marital scandals.

"I was so caught up in being an evangelist. Money gets to flowing and you find yourself riding in a big customized bus, you find yourself flying in a Lear jet, and you find your staff members picking up your briefcases. Unless you've got a solid base, you can really fall into this. I started believing all my cockiness and all my press releases — and that precedes the fall," he said. "It's nobody's fault but mine," he added.

Harrington's actions cost him his ministry and his family. It took nearly two decades for him to repent and start his ministry again.

However, it was not long before he started facing serious health issues.

"Dementia was already there, but other issues began. At 2am on July 4th, hours after Rhonda and I returned from an overseas trip, it happened. Bob Harrington, born and then born again, finished his journey. He did not die. To use his words: he was 'transferred from earth to heaven,'" Kelley said.

Harrington is survived by two daughters: Rhonda Harrington Kelley (Chuck) and Mitzi Harrington Ramsey Woodson (Steve); four grandsons; and, two great grandchildren