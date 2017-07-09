This Triple Amputee Veteran is Getting the Perfect House 

Army Staff Sgt. Christopher Walker, who lost both his arms and a leg in an explosion while on deployment in Afghanistan in 2012, is being honored for his sacrifice with a new, smart 'house.'

Earlier this week, Walker and his family were presented with the newly built home in Alexandria, VA. Its 'smart' features will allow Walker to open and close blinds, turn lights on and off, and even cook – all from his smartphone.

"Feeling so overwhelmed with gratitude, what an incredible day," Walker wrote on his Facebook page. "Thank you so much to everyone who supported us, and especially those who put in so much hard work and dedication to this project. So thankful to be in this beautiful home, and thank you to everyone who came out to the dedication ceremony!"

And it's all thanks to the Gary Sinise Foundation's RISE - Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment - program.

Sinise played the character Lieutenant Dan in Forest Gump. He started the foundation to give veterans the vital help they need.

In a letter on the foundation's website, Sinise writes, "we will continue to expand this mission in support of our nation's defenders, veterans, first responders and their loved ones, while upholding the importance of keeping our country strong by taking care of those who serve."

The program began in 2011 and project they will have completed and started 59 new homes before the end of this year.

"We really look at these homes as the foundation for [veterans] to be able to start to transition into the rest of their lives," said Judy Otter, executive director of the foundation. "They get that independence back and have the financial stability."