US Soldier Arrested on Terrorism Charges Linked to ISIS

A SWAT team arrested an Army soldier in Hawaii and charged him with supporting ISIS.

Agents arrested Ikaika Erik Kang on Saturday, a 34-year-old US soldier who was stationed at the Schofield Barracks.

The investigation into Kang was ongoing for a year before his arrest.

The FBI believes he was a "lone actor" and was "providing material support" for ISIS.

Kang is a decorated veteran and has deployed twice: once to Afghanistan from July 2013 to April 2014, and once to Iraq from March 2010 to February 2011.

His defense attorney claims he has mental health issues and that the government was aware, but did nothing to help him.

The criminal complaint filed against Kang alleged he swore allegiance to ISIS and tried to give ISIS military documents and training.

The complaint also noted that Kang made threats and pro-ISIS arguments while in the Army and his security clearance was revoked temporarily in response in 2012.

The Army told the FBI about his radicalization last year.

After his arrest, reports say he pledged to join ISIS and attempted to aid the group.

He also spoke with several undercover FBI agents that were pretending to be connected to ISIS. Kang reportedly told one about his desire to join ISIS and offered to give military documents and help them with martial arts techniques.

