VIRAL VIDEO: Baby Moved to Tears as Mom Worships to 'Good, Good Father'

A heart-warming viral video has been sweeping the internet that shows the power of worship to touch a person's soul, even a soul that can't speak yet.

In the video, an infant is moved to tears after listening to his mother sing, 'Good, Good Father,' a worship song made popular by Chris Tomlin, but written by Pat Barrett and Tony Brown.

You can see the baby's emotion change dramatically when his mother starts singing the song to him.

He starts to laugh at first, but his eyes slowly start to well up with tears streaming down his face as her singing continues.





