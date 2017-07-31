Walmart Customer Pays for Mom's Groceries, Says 'God Told Me to Do It'

A 20-year-old college student's simple act of obedience is turning a spotlight on the power of kindness.

Nicholas Tate, a cashier at a Walmart in Newcastle, Oklahoma, left a foster mother in tears after paying for her groceries.

He says God told him to do it and adds that it was worth every penny.

The mother, who wishes to remain anonymous to protect the identity of her children, approached Tate's line close to the end of his shift.

He told KFOR-TV that she was clearly in distress.

"She was coming through, and she had two little girls and a baby. The two little girls were just going crazy," Tate said. "So, I looked at her and said 'One of those days?'"

The woman explained that she was fostering a baby and would be using WIC for the first time.

"She had a good amount of items and most of them went through, but she apparently didn't have the right formula and it wouldn't go through," Tate told CBS News. "We had to run a separate transaction for the rest."

The situation became tenser as disgruntled customers behind the woman made it clear they were not happy with her holding up the line.

"(There were) more customers, more grumbling and dirty looks as they moved to the other lane and I'm frustrated and trying not to cry," the customer wrote in a Facebook post, according to CBS News. "At this point, a lady we know came up and asked why I was causing so many problems. I told her I was just failing as a foster mom because I can't figure out WIC and almost burst into tears right there."

Tate remained calm and stepped up to help her.

"I already had my card out at that point. I felt like God was telling me to pay for it," Tate explained. "The second it didn't work I swiped my card."

He paid for all $60 worth of her groceries, which adds up to a day's wages for Tate.

"I swiped it, and instantly she started bawling her eyes out," Tate said.

According to CBS News, the woman shared how encouraged she felt.

"I don't remember everything he said to me after that but I do know he told me that I wasn't failing and that what we were doing was an amazing thing," the woman explained.



Tate is encouraging others to be obedient to God, even if it looks scary.

"You never know what God is going to do. Yeah, it might be hard. It might be scary. It might be a day's wage. But, if God is calling you to do it, he's going to have something major for you," he said.

