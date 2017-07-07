Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

Why Hundreds of Churches Will be Praying for Revival Sunday

07-07-2017
CBN News
peopleprayingas

Hundreds of churches across America will join together and pray for revival in the United States on Sunday, July 9.
 
The National Association of Evangelicals (NAE) will be hosting "Pray Together Sunday". The event calls for "a collective prayer for spiritual renewal" in local communities and the nation.

"At the heart of Pray Together Sunday is the belief that Jesus changes everything. ... We will ask God for renewal in our own hearts and in those around us," NAE posted on its website. "With one voice, we will worship Him and ask Him to transform our congregations, communities, and nation for His glory." 

Sarah Kropp Brown is a spokeswoman for the organization and she told the Christian Post that prayer can change things.

"We recount amazing ways that God has answered prayers in our personal lives, through our churches, and in our communities," said Brown.

"The National Association of Evangelicals believes it's time for an extraordinary outpouring of prayer across our country," she added.

You can join the prayer movement by signing up at NAE.net.
 

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles