5-Year-Old Figures Out How to Operate WaveRunner, Saves Entire Family From Drowning

Benjamin Serna and his family were out on a new WaveRunner, having a good time pulling family members on an inner tube and enjoying some bonding time on what was a beautiful day.

He was driving when suddenly he realized there was a serious situation developing. He told Fox 40 that when he looked back at the inner tube was deflated and his wife was sinking and holding their youngest son and the family friend’s child above the water and her head.

Serna, an inexperienced boater having never gone out ever before, failed to put life-vests on everyone in the group. The seriousness of his mistake was made immediately clear, and, in a state of panic, he jumped in and swam to help. Since there weren’t enough vests to go around, it was a chaotic scene trying to keep everyone’s head above water. He realized his best chance at getting everyone to safety was his 5-year-old son Joshua, who was still seated on the WaveRunner.

Incredibly, Joshua was able to figure out how to operate the Sea-Doo and maneuver it close enough to the family a pull those without a vest to safety.

“God helped him…figure out how to turn on the Sea-Doo,” Serna said.

A boater nearby heard the cries for help and were able to pick up Joshua’s mother and brother and place them in their boat, KSLA reported.

Joshua, his father, and the 3-year-old quickly headed to shore. With everyone safe, the reality of the situation hit home and little Joshua began to cry.

Everyone is recovering, and Joshua is being praised for his heroic actions.

(h/t Fox 40)





Stephanie Parker

Stephanie Parker is an award winning international journalist, who is a veteran United Nations press corp member and has traveled the world reporting on stories impacting women, families and girls.