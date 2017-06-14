A Nation Divided: Violent Threats Escalate from Anti-Trumpers

It's no secret there's been a recent uptick in threats of violence against conservative figures, and today's shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is one of the most shocking examples of how far the divisiveness in this nation has gone.

Scalise was shot while at a baseball practice for the annual congressional baseball game, along with more than 20 other GOP lawmakers.

Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., was at that practice and told Fox News that he left minutes before the shooting.

He said before he left, he had a "very, very strange" encounter in the parking lot.

"As I was getting into the car (with a colleague), there was a guy that walked up to us that was asking whether it was Republicans or Democrats out there. It was just a little odd," he said.

Scalise, two U.S. Capitol Police officers, and one former GOP staffer were shot moments later.

James Hodgkinson has been identified as the shooter.

His Facebook page is littered with hate speech toward President Donald Trump, Republicans and other conservatives.

He also volunteered on Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign.

Hodgkinson is not the only person on the Left to engage in extremist rhetoric and violent threats.

Celebrities, media networks, and Hollywood have added fuel to the fire by targeting conservatives in their content, specifically President Trump and his administration.

The most prominent example came recently from comedian Kathy Griffin who released a graphic and disturbing image simulating Trump's bloody, severed head in a video.

And earlier this year May, rapper Snoop Dogg released a video of a mock execution of Trump, while Madonna threatened to blow up the White House.

Dan Gainor with the Media Research Council told Breitbart News Daily that Hollywood is pushing an agenda.

Gainor mentioned a recent episode of "Last Man on Earth," where President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and several cabinet members, including Betsy DeVos are killed off by a plague.

"Can you imagine if Hollywood was controlled by conservatives and they made hate shows like this?" he asks.

Trump also addressed the double standard in a tweet responding to Snoop Dogg's video.

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

And the list goes on and on:

Liberal professors, Lars Maischak and John Griffin have also threatened Trump multiple times.

Maischak teaches American history at California State University at Fresno and Griffin is a professor at the Art Institute of Washington outside Washington, D.C.

But wait, there's more!

"I know 'Ye proud of me, he took me out of debt/I know Jay proud of me, he put this 'round my neck/And I might just kill ISIS with the same icepick / That I murder Donald Trump in the same night with," said rapper Big Sean.

TMZ recorded American Actor Adam Pally saying he would go back in time and kill Donald Trump.

British journalist Monisha Rajesh tweeted that it was time for a presidential assassination.

Matt Harrigan former CEO of PacketSled, a San Diego-based cybersecurity company also threatened to kill Trump.

Reddit shared his colorful language display: