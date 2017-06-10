As U.S. Soccer Celebrates Gay Pride, Christian Player Quietly Withdraws from Team

A U.S. soccer player who is outspoken about her Christian faith has withdrawn her name from the team roster after U.S. soccer announced that their teams will wear jersey’s designed to support gay pride month in June. Jaelene Hinkle did not specify why she pulled out, citing “personal reasons” for her decision.

The team was scheduled to play two international ‘friendlies’ against Norway and Sweden this month.

While it’s not certain that Hinkle made her decision because of the jerseys, she has been vocal on social media to share her faith and respond to social issues. In 2015, when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of same-sex marriage, Hinkle made a graphic converting an LGBT symbol of equality into a cross while adding her commentary:

"Jesus didn't come to save those who already believed in Him. He came so that the lost, rejected, and abandoned men and women would find Him and believe…I believe with every fiber in my body that what was written 2,000 years ago in the Bible is undoubtedly true. It's not a fictional book. It's not a pick and choose what you want to believe. You either believe it, or you don't. This world may change, but Christ and His Word NEVER will.”

“My heart is that as Christians we don't begin to throw a tantrum over what has been brought into law today, but we become that much more loving. That through our love, the lost, rejected, and abandoned find Christ.”

“The rainbow was a covenant made between God and all his creation that never again would the world be flooded as it was when He destroyed the world during Noah’s time. It’s a constant reminder that no matter how corrupt this world becomes, he will never leave us or forsake us. That you Lord for your amazing grace, even during times of trial and confusion. Love won over 2,000 years ago when the greatest sacrifice of all time was made for All mankind.”

Hinkle’s post received a host of adverse responses:

“So you believe in bible full-heartedly? So for how much does your dad sell you? Two cows and a sheep will be enough? And what are your doing playing football? That’s not the place for a not married virgin girl who never kissed a boy.”

“Such ignorance. Let people live their lives without being judged for who they are.”

In addition to her Instagram post, Hinkle tweeted: “This world is falling farther and farther away from God... All that can be done by believers is to continue to pray.”

Her Twitter account has Colossians 3:23 “And whatsoever yet do, do it heartily, as to the Lord, and not unto men.” with the tagline “If you live from people’s acceptance, you’ll die from their rejection.”