Basketball Star Jeremy Lin: Horrors of Human Trafficking Changed My Life

This evening, basketball fans will be watching the Golden State Warriors try to make history. If they win tonight and sweep the Cleveland Cavaliers, they will have completed the NBA's first undefeated postseason.

But whatever the outcome, Brooklyn Nets star Jeremy Lin wants people to be aware of something else: the horrors of human trafficking.

The 28-year-old point guard saw it first hand while traveling through Asia with the charities One Day's Wages and the Hug Project.

While there, he and pastor Eugene Cho walked through Bangkok's red-light district, which, according to the New York Daily News, features 10,000 sex workers, some of whom are young children.

On Twitter, Lin said "this trip changed my perspective foreal (sic).

Thanks bro! And thanks @OneDaysWages...this trip changed my perspective foreal https://t.co/1lFp785nAh — Jeremy Lin (@JLin7) June 6, 2017

Pastor Cho elaborated on Instagram, where he posted a picture of the duo in Bangkok.

"I've been here several times before but it's still as heavy and painful," he wrote. Many of these sex workers are from rural areas, the hill tribes, and migrants from neigboring (sic) countries. I'm deeply appreciative of Jeremy and his team for joining me this week.

The charity One Day's Wages works around the world to assist people in a variety of ways. Lin partnered with them earlier this year and donated his game check to the non-profit, and plans to do so again this year.

For Lin, who signed a contract with Brooklyn this past off-season, that amounted to about $140,000.

"Millions of girls across the globe are unable to get the education they need to provide for themselves and their families. This is due to unaffordable school fees, forced child marriage, lack of sanitary products when they reach puberty, and many other barriers. My hope is to shed some light on these issues, and invite you to join me in taking action," Lin wrote on the One Day's Wages website.

Cho said he was grateful Lin's support.

"I was taken back that he didn't just want to make a financial donation but shared that he and his team also wanted to genuinely learn more about the various issues of global justice — both challenges and hopeful aspects," he said on Instagram.

"We talked about taking a trip together but I honestly didn't think his team would follow through.... Add my schedule - even without training. But by God's grace, it happened."

To read more about the cause, check it out here.