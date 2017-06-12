Candace Cameron Bure Wonder Woman Shout Out: Why Her Mom is her Godly 'Warrior'

As DC's "Wonder Woman" film continues to smash box office records, actress Candace Cameron Bure is honoring the wonder woman in her life---her mother.

Candace took to social media and called her mom, Barbara Cameron, a "warrior" for raising superstar children in Hollywood, enduring marital problems, and navigating her Christian faith.

Barbara, who is also mother of actor Kirk Cameron, has a new book called, A Full House of Growing Pains. In it she gets real about the pressures of raising children in Hollywood.

"It wasn't my idea to write it! A few years ago, Ray Comfort, Kirk's ministry partner, kept telling me, 'Barbara, you should write a book! You have so many great stories to tell about how you kept your children grounded while living in the world of Hollywood,'" she said in an interview with Christian Women Online.

She said she wants to use the book as a evangelistic tool and also set an example of what a lasting relationship looks like.

Despite their ups and downs, Barbara and her husband, Robert, have been married for nearly 48 years.

'Who am I to say no to the possibility of sharing the life God gave us in hopes that it could draw someone closer to Him," Barbara questioned.

"We deserve nothing, and yet through the incredible love of God, He will help us to be the wife, mother, and woman He created us to be if we will just seek His Will for our lives," she said.

