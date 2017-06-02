Chicago Foster Care System Caters to LGBT Agenda

Chicago foster care workers and families are now required to allow gay and trans-gender youth to "express and explore their chosen gender identity and sexual orientation," according to a new state governmental directive.

"Staff may not impose personal, organizational or religious beliefs on (lesbian, gay, bisexual and trans-gender) children, youth and families, and in no way should personal beliefs impact the way individual needs of children/youth or families are met," the 17-page policy states in part.

"DCFS staff can be disciplined for violating this policy up to and including discharge, per the Employee Handbook and CMS (Illinois Department of Central Management Services) Personnel Rules."

R. Albert Mohler, president of Southern Baptist Theological Seminary says the policy requires the participation of, "all believing, convictional Christians" in Illinois' foster care system.

"Now keep in mind also that state-by-state there are recurring patterns in which it is Christian churches and Christian parents who are particularly given to offering these kinds of services to children," Mohler said on his daily news and opinion podcast, The Briefing.

DCFS qualifies the policy as promoting the "well-being" of children. However, Mohler says the state is conceding to those who promote LGBT lifestyles while totally disregarding the biblical world view.

"This development in Illinois also serves as a very brutal reminder of the fact that there is no way to escape the impact of this tremendous moral divide in the United States," Mohler said.

"We're looking at a divide over the very definition of what it means to be human, what it means to be male and female, and what it means to care for rather than to harm children."

The policy change was announced at EqualityCon2017, an event hosted by the pro-LGBT Equality Illinois Institute.

