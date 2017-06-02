Climate Twits: Heads Explode Over Trump on Social Media

If Trump pulls the US out of the #ParisAgreement he will be committing a traitorous act of war against the American people. My statement: pic.twitter.com/Qjgxm4fELp
— Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) May 29, 2017
The American Civil Liberties Union called it "an assault on communities of color."
Pulling out of the Paris Agreement would be a massive step back for racial justice, and an assault on communities of color across the U.S.
— ACLU National (@ACLU) June 1, 2017
What will the world look like if the U.S. bails on the Paris climate deal? https://t.co/ywfDw3PmEg pic.twitter.com/ARE4u7zCmm
— Scientific American (@sciam) June 1, 2017
Trump just committed a crime against humanity. This admitted predator has now expanded his predatory acts to the entire planet. #ParisAccord
— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 1, 2017
Trump just declared war on the very idea of life on earth :(https://t.co/9KQ8yyZ384@LeoDiCaprio @JohnFugelsang @johncusack @MarkRuffalo
— Trita Parsi (@tparsi) June 1, 2017
If this is true he will have the death of whole nations on his hands. People will be looking to the USA for retribution for what they loose. https://t.co/SDnsYSswyv
— Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 31, 2017
Dear planet, we're sorry. Please just hang on for three and a half more years and we'll fix this. We promise.
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 1, 2017