Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

Climate Twits: Heads Explode Over Trump on Social Media

06-02-2017
Dale Hurd
lefttwitterrants
The sky has fallen on social media over President Trump's decision to dump the Paris Climate Accord.  Here are some of the silliest responses:
 
Leftist billionaire Tom Steyer called Trump's decision a "traitorous act of war against the American people."

 

The American Civil Liberties Union called it "an assault on communities of color."

 
 
"Scientific" American thinks the future will be dead trees, everywhere.
 
Filmmaker Michael Moore tweeted that "Trump just committed a crime against humanity."
 
Trita Parsi of the National Iranian American Council tweeted that Trump declared war on all living beings.
 
Actor Mark Ruffalo said Trump "will have the death of whole nations on his hands."
 
And Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) tweeted out an apology to the planet.

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles