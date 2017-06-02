Climate Twits: Heads Explode Over Trump on Social Media

The sky has fallen on social media over President Trump's decision to dump the Paris Climate Accord. Here are some of the silliest responses:

Leftist billionaire Tom Steyer called Trump's decision a "traitorous act of war against the American people."

If Trump pulls the US out of the #ParisAgreement he will be committing a traitorous act of war against the American people. My statement: pic.twitter.com/Qjgxm4fELp — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) May 29, 2017

The American Civil Liberties Union called it "an assault on communities of color."

Pulling out of the Paris Agreement would be a massive step back for racial justice, and an assault on communities of color across the U.S. — ACLU National (@ACLU) June 1, 2017

"Scientific" American thinks the future will be dead trees, everywhere.

What will the world look like if the U.S. bails on the Paris climate deal? https://t.co/ywfDw3PmEg pic.twitter.com/ARE4u7zCmm — Scientific American (@sciam) June 1, 2017

Filmmaker Michael Moore tweeted that "Trump just committed a crime against humanity."

Trump just committed a crime against humanity. This admitted predator has now expanded his predatory acts to the entire planet. #ParisAccord — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) June 1, 2017

Trita Parsi of the National Iranian American Council tweeted that Trump declared war on all living beings.

Actor Mark Ruffalo said Trump "will have the death of whole nations on his hands."

If this is true he will have the death of whole nations on his hands. People will be looking to the USA for retribution for what they loose. https://t.co/SDnsYSswyv — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) May 31, 2017

And Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) tweeted out an apology to the planet.