Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com
Developing

Congressman Steve Scalise, Others Shot by Bernie Sanders Campaigner

06-14-2017
Benjamin Gill
5470920551001
NewsBlock_9AM_061417_HD1080_61.119_272.341
5470920551001

Congressman Steve Scalise, Others Shot by Gunman Targeting Republicans

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was shot early this morning around 7:15 a.m. when a gunman fired dozens of shots targeting Republican members of Congress who were gathered to practice baseball before tomorrow's congressional baseball game.

The shooter has just been revealed as a campaign volunteer for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

The gunman, identified as James Hodgkinson of Illinois, was neutralized and is in custody after Scalise's security detail engaged the shooter in a hail of gunfire. President Trump says the shooter has since died from his injuries.

Scalise was shot in the hip and is at the hospital undergoing surgery. He is reported to be in stable condition.

Several other people were also wounded, including several police officers.

The shooting happened at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia at an early morning practice where more than 20 Republican congressmen were gathered to prepare for the upcoming congressional baseball game.

A CBN News team, including Reporter Ben Kennedy, DC Bureau Chief Dana Ritter, and Producer Amber Strong, has been on the scene all morning gathering information. Follow their Twitter accounts and our CBN News Facebook page for ongoing updates from the field.

Scalise had a security detail with him because he serves as the current U.S. House of Representatives Majority Whip, one of the most powerful positions in Congress.

Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., says he never thought he'd go to a baseball practice and "have to dodge bullets."

Davis says if U.S. Capitol Police officers had not been on the scene, it "would have been a massacre."  

The White House issued a statement this morning saying: "The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected."

This photo of Democratic congressmen praying on a separate baseball field is making the rounds on Twitter.

Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks was at the Republican baseball practice where the shooting happened, and he tweeted this:

Arkansas-based Tyson Foods Inc. says one of its employees was among those shot at the baseball practice Wednesday. Mickelson says Mika is director of government relations for Tyson's Washington, D.C., office.

Tyson spokesman Gary Mickelson identified the wounded employee as Matt Mika. He says Mika was taken to a hospital and that the company is awaiting word on his condition.
 
 

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles