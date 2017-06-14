Congressman Steve Scalise, Others Shot by Bernie Sanders Campaigner

Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., was shot early this morning around 7:15 a.m. when a gunman fired dozens of shots targeting Republican members of Congress who were gathered to practice baseball before tomorrow's congressional baseball game.

The shooter has just been revealed as a campaign volunteer for Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

The gunman, identified as James Hodgkinson of Illinois, was neutralized and is in custody after Scalise's security detail engaged the shooter in a hail of gunfire. President Trump says the shooter has since died from his injuries.

Scalise was shot in the hip and is at the hospital undergoing surgery. He is reported to be in stable condition.

Several other people were also wounded, including several police officers.

The shooting happened at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia at an early morning practice where more than 20 Republican congressmen were gathered to prepare for the upcoming congressional baseball game.

Scalise had a security detail with him because he serves as the current U.S. House of Representatives Majority Whip, one of the most powerful positions in Congress.

Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill., says he never thought he'd go to a baseball practice and "have to dodge bullets."

Davis says if U.S. Capitol Police officers had not been on the scene, it "would have been a massacre."

The White House issued a statement this morning saying: "The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected."

Alabama Congressman Mo Brooks was at the Republican baseball practice where the shooting happened, and he tweeted this:

Arkansas-based Tyson Foods Inc. says one of its employees was among those shot at the baseball practice Wednesday. Mickelson says Mika is director of government relations for Tyson's Washington, D.C., office.

Tyson spokesman Gary Mickelson identified the wounded employee as Matt Mika. He says Mika was taken to a hospital and that the company is awaiting word on his condition.



