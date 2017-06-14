Eyewitness Account and Video from Congressional Baseball Practice Shooting

Noah Nathan gave CBN News permission to broadcast video he captured on his mobile phone depicting the lone gunman firing shots at a suburban Washington, D.C. baseball field.

The audio is disturbing, offering a glimpse into the initial panic as a group of Republicans were practicing at Simpson Field in Alexandria, Virginia ahead of Thursday’s Congressional Baseball Game.

Nathan told CBN’s Erik Rosales at first he was unsure what he was hearing.

"I thought it was fireworks, and then I heard another one and then I saw some of the players just scurrying around,” he said. “So I just got down."

The gunfire lasted for several minutes, and Nathan shielded himself behind a trashcan just as bullets started whizzing by.

“They were hitting off the gravel hitting near the fence,” he recounted. "I was just trying to get as flat as I could. Because, at first, I didn't know where the shooters where."

Then Nathan grabbed his phone and started recording.

"I saw the police yelling at him. The players running off yelling at the congressman telling him not to move,” Nathan described. “It was almost like a movie – like a sniper. Don't move or he's going to shoot you again."

The video shows Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La, lying on the ground after being struck by the gunman, later identified as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Illinois.

It also captures the moment when police moved in and stopped Hodgkinson, allowing others to rush to Scalise’s aid.

Nathan, who was walking his dog as he normally does, described the event as “unreal."