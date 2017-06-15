Feds Charge 12 Turkish Agents Over DC Brawl

Police in Washington, D.C., have filed charges against a dozen Turkish security agents for attacking a group of protesters last month in our nation's capital.

"In the United States, and in particular the District of Columbia, we hold our ability to peaceful protest as a sacred right," said Peter Newsham, D.C.'s Metropolitan Chief of Police. "We are hopeful that those responsible will do their part and present themselves and answer to these charges."

A ful list of the names of those involved in the assaults were released today by the D.C. Police Department, along with images of some of the suspects.

The incident happened May 16 when members of Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan's security detail attacked a group of Kurdish protesters.

"I condemn this attack and it was an afront to our values as Washingtonians and as Americans, it was a clear assault on our First Ammendments," said D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser during a press conference.

Video captured at the scene showed Turkish agents punching and kicking demonstrators as they peacefully protested outside the residence of the Turkish ambassador.

"As Americans, the First Ammendment grants us the right to assemble and protest peacefully," Bowser said. "Here in D.C. we are committed to safeguarding and protecting that right."

• MPD worked with State Department to identify Turkish security individuals involved in the assaults.

Mayor Bowser told reporters that with the help of state of the art technology, law enforcement officials were able to identify those involved in the attack by "comparing screen captures from video footage, to visas, to passports images."

The violent brawl happened shortly before Turkey's president was returning to the embassy after having met with president Trump during a state visit.

Video later emerged showing Erdogan looking on as his bodyguards attacked the protesters.

Ceren Borazan, a Kurd from Turkey, was there that day protesting and told reporters on the scene that she and the others were there "to make our voice heard" when Erdogan's bodyguards rushed them.

"Today I experienced firsthand the extent and savagery of Turkish fascism," Borazan posted on Facebook. "My Kurdish friends and allies were protesting peacefully against Erdogan being in Washington when we were suddenly attacked by a group of Erdogan's official bodyguards and secret police."

Borazan says one of Erdogan's bodyguards grabbed her from behind and placed her in a choke hold and threatened to kill her. An image of a man in a black suit grabbing her by the neck went viral on social media. Borazan claims she was the woman in the image.

"I ran in the opposite direction from our friends and got caught by one of the security guards," Borazan narrated on Facebook. "He put me in a headlock to the point where he popped a blood vessel in my eye. He held me and threatened to kill me. I was scared for my life," she added.

Borazan also uploaded a video to YouTube of a protester who was bloodied in the face after the attack.

D.C. police say seven of the 12 men are being charged for felonies, and another five for misdemeanors.

"We have dignataries that are in and out of the city on a daily basis, rarely have I seen in my almost 28 years of policing the type thing...that we saw on that day," said Chief Newsham.

The House passed a bill last week condemning Turkey for the attack and called on the U.S. State Department to put a stop to a $1.6 million sale of automatic handguns to that nation's security force.