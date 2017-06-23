From Public Protests to Internal Opposition: Will GOP Health Bill Survive?

WASHINGTON -- Senate Republican leadership released their highly anticipated health care bill this week, but as of now, there's a lot of uncertainty over whether it will pass the Senate.

Protestors took action the minute the bill was released. Over 70 disabled people blocked Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's office, voicing strong opposition against Medicaid cuts in the proposed bill.



Capitol Police first asked people to stop demonstrating, then began arresting and carrying away those who refused.

'It's a Really Good Start'



Although few Republicans have strongly supported the bill as it stands, they say it's a start.

"I'm really glad we have a bill now to look out. Now the hard work starts, but it's a really good beginning to that process and we need to move quickly because the Obamacare system is failing around us," Sen. Luther Strange, R-Ala., told CBN News.



The pressure is on to get a repeal and replace bill passed soon as a growing list of insurance companies announce plans to pull out of Obamacare exchanges.

Right now, some counties in Missouri, Ohio, Indiana and Washington will have zero health care options in the Obamacare markets next year.

What's in the Bill

"Obamacare is a direct attack on the middle class, and Americans deserve better than its failing status quo," McConnell, R-Ky, warned in a floor speech Thursday.

In addition to Medicaid cuts, the bill's first draft includes ending Obamacare's penalties for individuals who do not enroll in a health care plan and defunding Planned Parenthood.

It differs with the House version in a few places, such as providing income-based tax credits to give some financial support to people with lower incomes. The measure also does away with waivers that would allow insurance companies to raise premiums on people with pre-existing conditions.

Warner: 'I Think GOP's Going to Have a Bad Result'



Democrats are strongly opposed to what Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., says shouldn't even be referred to as a health care bill.

Don't call this a healthcare bill. https://t.co/Fv8K0jp1pI — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) June 22, 2017

"For a long time you had one side just say repeal, you had one side say don't change a word, and now we've got this effort that seems to be more geared towards one side saying we repealed Obamacare then actually fix health care and I think that's disappointing," said Warner.

Warner told CBN News he wants to see both parties come together to fix health care.



"I think a number of my Republican colleagues at least privately agree. I think they saw that when the Democrats tried to write a big health care bill just with Democrats it didn't end up being a good policy. If they try to write it just with Republicans, I think maybe they're going to have a bad result," Warner cautioned.

With no Democratic support, Senate Republicans can only afford two votes against the bill -- and there are already more than that.

Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky., Mike Lee, R-Utah, Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., released a statement saying they are not ready to vote for the bill, but are open to negotiation.

Today I join senators Lee, Johnson, and Cruz in opposition to the #HealthcareBill. Read here: https://t.co/vo6lvirree pic.twitter.com/FF9ChIBaBA — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) June 22, 2017

President Trump tweeted that he is "very supportive of the Senate health care bill, and looks forward to making it really special."

I am very supportive of the Senate #HealthcareBill. Look forward to making it really special! Remember, ObamaCare is dead. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

Senate GOP leaders hope to bring the measure to the floor for a vote before the July 4 recess.