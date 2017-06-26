'I Love Islamic State': ISIS Propaganda Found on Ohio's Gov. Kasich Website

The websites of Ohio Gov. John Kasich and a Maryland county government site were hacked Sunday, displaying what appeared to be pro-Islamic State propaganda.

The websites contained the ISIS flag and contained messages like, "You will be held accountable Trump" and "I Love Islamic state."

Along with the governor's site, a group calling itself Team System DZ apparently hacked numerous other state websites, including first lady Karen Kasich's website and the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections website.

It's not clear who the group is or whether it is affiliated with ISIS.

Kasich's staff said Sunday that they were aware of the hack and working to resolve the issue. They'd been working on the hack on the Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections website when they were alerted to their own breach.