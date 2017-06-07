'Jesus Week' in NYC's Times Square Brings Deliverance to Thousands

Roughly 14,000 people gathered in New York City's Times Square this past weekend for the conclusion of "Jesus Week."

The stage was set on 43rd Street in Manhattan.

The Christian Post reported that the celebration was an evangelistic outreach that brought the churches of New York together to celebrate and lift up Jesus through reading scripture and live performances.

The event was hosted by Concerts of Prayer which is a Christian network of pastors and churches that is led by Pastor Dimas Salaberrios.

He shared his testimony with the crowd, telling them about his miraculous change from selling drugs to turning to Jesus Christ.

His goal is to encourage prayer across "ethnic, economic and denominational lines."

Gospel artists Papa San, Freddy Washington, and Dr. Robert Stearns all led the event. TBN Salsa was also in attendance and filmed the conclusion of Jesus Week for "Praise Salsa Style."

Former Miss America Kirsten Haglund, who has a podcast on Faithwire, hosted the event, along with TBN Salsa's Donna Clayton.

Leaders of the Concerts of Prayer went into every borough in NYC to pray, help the poor, and minister in schools and troubled neighborhoods.

Salaberrios explained that the weekend event featured audio Bible recordings that played throughout the day and ran for an hour each time and then a minister would pray through scripture.

"People said it was the boldest thing they've ever seen," Salaberrios told The Christian Post.

The scripture readings, prayers and music could be heard down four New York City blocks.

Jesus Week gave the people of New York over $3 million of resources that included 120,000 Christian children's books (40,000 in Spanish), 180,000 Christian devotional books, and 100,000 Jesus Film DVD's.