Kathy Griffin Blames the Trumps for Career Downfall

Comedian Kathy Griffin, who launched a media circus after posting a video of her holding a replica of President Trump's decapitated head, says she's not done making fun of Trump yet.

She said in a press conference Friday that she is sorry for posting the video and predicts her career may be over. Since posting the video, CNN fired her from co-hosting the network's New Year's Eve special and five of Griffin's comedy shows have been cancelled. Instead of blaming herself for the fall-out, she suggested it's Trump's fault, saying he "broke me."

The Trump family publically criticized the video and called it "sick."

Griffin, who asserted that she has been contacted by the Secret Service, said the Trumps are "trying to ruin my rights forever."

But through her tears, Griffin said her fight against the president is not over.

"I'm not laying down for this guy," she said in one defiant moment. "I'm going to keep making jokes about this guy."

Her attorney, Lisa Bloom, maintained Griffin was just exercising her First Amendment rights when she posted the video.



"Whether or not you get, or like, her artistic expression, in America, Kathy has the right to parody the president," Bloom said. "She never imagined it would be misinterpreted as a threat of violence against Trump."



Republican Party spokesman Mike Reed called the press conference a "desperate attempt" to make herself a victim.

"Kathy Griffin's career was over long before she attempted to make a disgusting joke about decapitating the President," Reed said. "What she did was wrong and President Trump and his family have every right to condemn it."



Her actions have drawn criticism from across the political aisle.

Sen. Al Franken said what Griffin did "was inappropriate and not something that should be anywhere in our national discourse."



The comic has faced controversies before for her humor, but none as widespread as the one generated by Tuesday's images.