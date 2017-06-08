White House and Congress Leaders Take Stage at Faith & Freedom Conference

WASHINGTON -- Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority Conference kicked off Thursday in Washington, D.C.

It's an annual event that brings faith leaders from all over the country together in one place.

According to event organizers, this year is special because it's the first year a sitting president will speak.

President Donald Trump spoke at 12:30 Thursday. CBN News streamed the entire speech LIVE on CBN's Facebook page. You can see his speech below, along with analysis from John Jessup and David Brody.

Organizers say the president knows evangelicals helped put him in office and they continue to be some of his strongest supporters so he feels a sense of loyalty.

Besides the president, the attendees will also hear from an unprecedented lineup of speakers.

"We were able to get the president of the United States. Vice President Mike Pence will speak on Saturday night, and in between we have the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives. Speaker Paul Ryan will be speaking to a town hall this afternoon. We also have House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy at that town hall," said Faith and Freedom Communications Director Lance Lemmonds."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., will also speak on Friday.

