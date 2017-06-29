Mainstream Media Bias on Glaring Display During LGBTQ Pride Month

WASHINGTON – June is National LGBTQ Pride Month and as with every year, this year there was no shortage of friendly coverage from the mainstream media.

"They take a reliably liberal, secular side on any social issue that comes up,” Matt Philbin with the Media Research Center told CBN News.

And there’s plenty of proof to back up his point.

NBC News, for instance, has a news and information section called “NBC Out” that highlights LGBTQ life and culture.

Huffington Post has a platform called “Queer Voices.”

PBS also got in on the action this year with its own Pride webpage.

And don’t forget about sites like YouTube and Facebook that rolled out a number of special features to mark the month.

So will these outlets ever balance the scale and create platforms to promote values important to Christians?

"Oh goodness no,” Philbin said. “And I think it's probably best we don't because if you look at the hash they make every time they try to report on conservative, Christian values, you see that they don't know what they're doing, they don't know what they're talking out."

And he says he doesn’t see that changing.

"They don't see the people who go to church every Sunday. They don't see the people who just want the news reported to them. They see a group that they can flatter, they can pander to and they can get a lot of advertising around and it makes commercial sense for them.”

Philbin says if your values don’t line up with those of the often partisan mainstream media, simply change the channel or unsubscribe.

"What's going to happen is there's going to be a further balkanization of industry because people don't have to get their news from ABC, NBC and CBS and they're already turning to other places in droves.”