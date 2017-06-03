Displaying
30+
Stories
HomepageUSNews
CBNNews.com

Man Sees Soldier With No Way Home...Then Does This

06-03-2017
usflagas2

In a stunning act of generosity during Memorial Day weekend, Glendale, Missouri resident Josh Rainey gave up his plane ticket so an Army soldier could get home.

Rainey saw Keaton Tilson, a soldier in the Army, trying to get a ticket in the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Rainey gave Tilson his own ticket so the soldier could get home, and then proceeded to pay nearly $350 to buy a replacement for himself.

Tilson's mother thanked Rainey publicly. She said she'd talked to her son on the phone about his predicament, and that "He called back a few minutes later all choked up and said, 'Somebody just bought my ticket.'"

Tilson, only 19, had not been home since Christmas. He'd been given permission to leave on a last-minute notice. He had been on stand-by for a seat for two days.

Normally, Memorial Day weekend is a time people set aside to honor and show thanks for the United States Armed Forces.

Rainey embodied this gratitude, going above and beyond what was expected to honor a member of the armed forces.

CBN News Email Updates

Submitted by escamp on

CBN News Email Updates

Stay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox.

Latest CBN News Stories

News Articles