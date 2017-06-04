Muslims Flood NYC to Break Ramadan Fast in Front of Trump Tower

A large group of Muslim activists and their supporters flooded Fifth Avenue in New York, one of the busiest streets in the country, to pray and break their fast for the sixth day of Ramadan.

Two advocacy groups, MPower Change and the New York State Immigrant Action Fund helped organize the Ramadan prayer event and fast breaking.

About 100 Muslims lined up just steps away from Trump Tower in protest of the president's immigration policies.

"We as Muslim Americans are here to stay. This country was founded and built on the backs of Muslims and black people," Linda Sarsour, a Mulsim activist and co-founder of the Women's March, told the crowd. "Islam is not a foreign entity to this United States.

Volunteers also passed out food to the Muslims as they broke their fast on the streets of New York.

"In the spirit of Ramadan and following the tradition of Muslim communities around the world, we came together tonight as New Yorkers to break bread and build community with people from all faiths and backgrounds, " said Mohammad Khan, Campaign Director of MPower Change, in a statement.

The event came days after Trump issued a statement wishing Muslims a happy Ramadan while also highlighting the threat of increased terror attacks during the fasting season. He called out the "perverted ideology" of the ISIS-linked attackers deemed responsible for the Manchester bombing.