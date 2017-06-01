MUST SEE: Millions Can't Stop Watching This Astronaut Eat Pudding in Space

Zero gravity makes everything a little harder in space --especially eating pudding.

That's why seasoned astronaut Jack Fischer is here to show the world just how to do it.

A video of him eating the gooey substance went viral this week and is captivating online audiences.

The video shows Fischer squeezing the pudding onto a spoon. His yellow dessert starts floating away as he chases it down with his mouth.

This isn't the first viral video of Fischer eating space snacks.

Other videos show him eating coffee lattees, bean and cheese tacos, and even chocolate cake.

Fischer has been on the International Space Station for two months and seems to be having a blast.

