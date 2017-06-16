Need Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts? Check out These Ideas

To learn more about the idea below and two others that digital lifestyle expert Caleb Kinchlow recommends for dad, watch the interview above.

If you still haven't found that perfect gift for dad this Father's Day, CBN News' digital lifestyle expert Caleb Kinchlow has some ideas that are definite conversation pieces.

If you're wanting to stay away from more traditional gifts, Kinchlow's top three picks will pique your curiosity.

How about bone-conducting headphones? The technology actually sends music through your cheekbones, allowing your ears to remain open to hear other sounds in the environment.

"This is definitely for the person who's the active person, the person who is out and about in town," Kinchlow told CBN News. "But yet they also double with blue tooth for your phone, so you can take phone calls as well."